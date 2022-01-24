Stepmother of Harmony Montgomery to be arraigned Monday on charges of welfare fraud

Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a felony charge of welfare fraud for allegedly collecting government payments for about two years after the 7-year-old child was last seen in Manchester, N.H., living with Kayla and her husband, Adam Montgomery.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was charged by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office as law enforcement continues its investigation — and its search — for the child last known to be living with Adam and Kayla Montgomery in 2019, officials in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have said.

Adam Montgomery is currently jailed on charges of physically abusing the child and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.