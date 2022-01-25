Hingham’s switch to hybrid police cruisers cuts fuel costs, emissions

He said the hybrid vehicles also emitted approximately 55.5 fewer metric tons of carbon dioxide over the past six months.

Hingham’s seven new hybrid police cruisers use almost half as much fuel as their old gas-powered counterparts — saving a projected $34,600 in fuel costs over a year, according to the police chief.

“In a time when costs continue to rise across the board, it is especially important to find ways to save money in any way we can,” Jones said. “These vehicles not only result in a cost savings for the town but are also much better for the environment, and will hopefully lead to additional hybrids being purchased for use by town employees in the future.”

Advertisement

The town bought the 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Hybrid vehicles last year to use as patrol cars. Each hybrid vehicle cost about $3,500 more than an equivalent gas-powered one, Jones said.

That means the projected fuel savings more than covers the approximately $24,500 extra the seven hybrids cost, he said. The hybrid vehicles used approximately 46 percent less fuel, Jones said.

He calculated that over sixmonths, the hybrids saved the town approximately $17,300 — or roughly $34,600 if calculated for an entire year.

Material on the Ford website says the hybrid vehicle is well-suited to law enforcement since police cruisers spend a lot of time idling, a time when the electricity from batteries can take over.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.