Spotify to pull Neil Young music after artist’s objections to Joe Rogan podcast, reports say

Spotify is in the process of removing all of Neil Young’s music from its platform after the artist fired off a public missive to his management on Monday, demanding they remove his music from the streamer in protest of Joe Rogan spreading COVID-19 misinformation through his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

The news of Spotify taking action was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators ... We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon,” a Spotify spokesperson told THR.