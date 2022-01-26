Spotify to pull Neil Young music after artist’s objections to Joe Rogan podcast, reports say

Spotify is in the process of removing all of Neil Young’s music from its platform after the artist fired off a public missive to his management on Monday, demanding they remove his music from the streamer in protest of Joe Rogan spreading COVID-19 misinformation through his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
The news of Spotify taking action was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.
“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators ... We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon,” a Spotify spokesperson told THR.
In his letter, the veteran rocker said Spotify “can have Rogan or Young. Not both.” He said he made the request because the streamer “is spreading false information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation,” according to Rolling Stone.
The letter briefly appeared on Monday on Young’s website, but it has since been taken down. It was addressed to his manager and an executive at his record label, Rolling Stone reported. The letter did not appear on Young’s website as of Wednesday afternoon.
Representatives for Young and Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
