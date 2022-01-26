Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The Bell’s vireo continued at Fort Hill in Eastham and two different painted bunting visited feeders in different parts of Sandwich.

Recent sightings (through Jan. 18) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A strong northwest wind brought seabirds into Cape Cod Bay, and birders at First Encounter Beach in Eastham tallied a pomarine jaeger, 6 Atlantic puffins, 48 dovekies, 7 common murres, 146 thick-billed murres, a black guillemot, 355 black-legged kittiwakes, and 165 Northern gannets.

At Race Point in Provincetown sightings included a Pacific loon, 14 thick-billed murres, 12 common murres, 4 dovekies, 750 razorbills, 12 Iceland gulls, and a merlin.

Birds in West Dennis included a Western willet, 12 ruddy turnstones, a black-bellied plover, a lesser black-backed gull, and a snowy owl.

Other sightings around the Cape included a continuing vesper sparrow at Crane WMA in Falmouth, an Eastern phoebe in Sandwich, American woodcocks in Mashpee and Barnstable, 2 killdeer at Craigville Beach in Centerville, Baltimore orioles in Barnstable, Eastham, and Wellfleet; short-eared owls in Barnstable and North Eastham; 2 red crossbills in Wellfleet, a great egret in North Truro, and 7 common redpolls at Herring Cove in Provincetown.

