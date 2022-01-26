Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Jan. 18) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A Western tanager visited a yard in Eastham.
The Bell’s vireo continued at Fort Hill in Eastham and two different painted bunting visited feeders in different parts of Sandwich.
A strong northwest wind brought seabirds into Cape Cod Bay, and birders at First Encounter Beach in Eastham tallied a pomarine jaeger, 6 Atlantic puffins, 48 dovekies, 7 common murres, 146 thick-billed murres, a black guillemot, 355 black-legged kittiwakes, and 165 Northern gannets.
At Race Point in Provincetown sightings included a Pacific loon, 14 thick-billed murres, 12 common murres, 4 dovekies, 750 razorbills, 12 Iceland gulls, and a merlin.
Birds in West Dennis included a Western willet, 12 ruddy turnstones, a black-bellied plover, a lesser black-backed gull, and a snowy owl.
Other sightings around the Cape included a continuing vesper sparrow at Crane WMA in Falmouth, an Eastern phoebe in Sandwich, American woodcocks in Mashpee and Barnstable, 2 killdeer at Craigville Beach in Centerville, Baltimore orioles in Barnstable, Eastham, and Wellfleet; short-eared owls in Barnstable and North Eastham; 2 red crossbills in Wellfleet, a great egret in North Truro, and 7 common redpolls at Herring Cove in Provincetown.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.