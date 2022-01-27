Celebrating winter in Maine, exploring Boston virtually, and listening on the go

Enjoy a Doggie Fashion Show, an ice-sculpture contest, and a polar plunge during the Camden Winterfest Feb. 5-13. The event begins Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. when amateur ice sculptors (this means you) turn 300-pound blocks of ice into creative masterpieces at the Camden Amphitheatre. Then bring your dressed-up dog to a fashion show in the amphitheater at noon for a chance to win treats or gourmet dog food. That same day, librarian Miss Amy will lead kids on a story walk through Harbor Park at 1:15 p.m., after which brave souls can hop in Camden’s chilly harbor during the Polar Plunge at 2 p.m (minimum $25 in pledges per plunger). Don’t miss the Pete Kilpatrick Band at the Camden Opera House on Feb. 10 and the US National Toboggan Championships at the Camden Snow Bowl Feb. 11-13. Also check out the new fiber art exhibit by local artist Bobbie Tilkens-Fisher at the Camden Public Library (free). www.librarycamden.org

Explore Boston virtually

See the city without leaving home during Boston By Foot’s special virtual tours. The Boston UnCommon series highlights the history of less-visited areas. Explore Bay Village, a neighborhood that was created by filling in the mud flats leading to Back Bay in the 1820s and that now overlooks the Renaissance and classical revival buildings around the old Boston and Providence Railroad (Feb. 1, 6:30-8 p.m.). Learn about the Great Fire of 1872 (March 1, 6:30-8 p.m.), which details how the architectural design in the city’s commercial district contributed to the spread and speed of the fire — and how this changed fire prevention policies across the country. $8 per person, per tour. www.bostonbyfoot.org

Montage Big Sky opened last month, offering easy access to Big Sky Resort (ski-in/ski-out), three world-class fly-fishing rivers, a private 18-hole golf course designed by pro-golfer Tom Weiskopf, and a full-service spa. CHRISTIAN HORAN PHOTOGRAPHY

THERE

Big Sky’s first luxury resort

Montage Big Sky opened last month, offering easy access to Big Sky Resort (ski-in/ski-out), three world-class fly-fishing rivers, a private 18-hole golf course designed by pro-golfer Tom Weiskopf, and a full-service spa. It’s also just a short drive to hiking trails and the village-like town of Big Sky, home to boutiques and one-of-a-kind coffee shops and restaurants. The upscale alpine retreat is located just an hour from Yellowstone National Park (to the south) and Bozeman (to the north). It has an indoor lap pool, a bowling alley, a curated art collection with works from local artists, and 39 residences with two to six bedrooms. It also has an onsite restaurant, a market, and a “yoga lawn.” Room rates start at $1,395 per night. www.montagehotels.com/destinations/big-sky

In Alberta, Canada, Lake Louise Ski Resort’s new West Bowl includes 480 acres of terrain — geared mainly to advanced-intermediate and expert skiers and snowboarders — that’s accessible from the new Summit Quad Chair (pictured here). Jeff Bartlett

Ski what’s new in Alberta

The only thing for sure is that nothing is predictable in travel right now. For that reason, the Banff/Lake Louise region (affectionately called SkiBig3 for the area’s three ski areas — Mount Norquay, Banff Sunshine, and Lake Louise Ski Resort) now offers a No Questions Asked cancellation policy, which lets you make changes to your reservations or bail out entirely up to three days prior to arrival — that means you can change or cancel lift tickets, rentals, lessons, and certain accommodations up to 72 hours in advance. Assuming you do get there this season (and you should, if possible), you can explore Lake Louise Ski Resort’s new West Bowl, 480 acres of additional terrain — geared mainly to advanced-intermediate and expert skiers and snowboarders — to the west of the main resort, accessible from the new Summit Quad Chair. Next month, Lake Louise also plans to open its new Juniper Express Quad chairlift and three new runs for beginner and intermediate skiers and riders. www.skibig3.com

Philips’s new H9505 headphones. Handout

EVERYWHERE

Comfortable wireless headphones

Tune in to your music, movies, and podcasts without the distraction of airplane and other noise with Philips’s new H9505 headphones. These over-the-ear headphones fold down flat for easy transport, connect to your phone using Alexa and Google Assistant, and have fast-pairing technology for wireless connectivity to Android devices (just press and hold the On button and the headphones prompt your device to pair). Tap or swipe the right ear pod to play or pause audio, change songs, adjust volume, and answer phone calls. Download the Philips Headphones app to customize the base, treble, and other sound controls. The headphones come with a semi-rigid case and have a battery that lasts up to 27 hours. The best part: They’re super comfortable thanks to the memory-foam ear cups. $179.99 on Amazon.com. www.usa.philips.com

Jabra’s new Elite 7 Active earbuds work well whether you’re hustling through an airport or out for a run. paul broadrick

Earbuds for active people

Prefer earbuds for listening while on the go? Jabra’s new Elite 7 Active earbuds work well whether you’re hustling through an airport or out for a run. The tiny earbuds, which incorporate ShakeGrip technology so they stay put in your ears, have adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, are IP57 rated so they can handle rain, sweat, and occasionally getting dropped, and come with a tiny fast-charge case. Use the Jabra Sound+ app to adjust ANC and HearThrough levels (so you can hear more around you while outdoors) and create a personalized hearing profile. The earbuds let you connect to your mobile device using Alexa, have wind-noise reduction, and come with three sets of EarGels so you can get the best fit. The battery lasts up to 8 hours. $179.99. www.jabra.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

