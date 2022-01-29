Andy the plow driver is Massachusetts’ new favorite main character

“It’s real easy, it’s like bread and butter,” Andy Barr told WBZ reporter Anna Meiler, with a heavy Boston accent. “It’s like a Thomas’ English muffins with some jam spread nice and gets all the nooks and crannies.”

“It’s powder,” he said again, the description sounding more like “powdaeh.” . “It’s easy.”

The video, his accent, and his advice have all gone viral since his appearance on WBZ.

Barr was spending the day plowing back and forth between Marblehead and Revere. He cautioned people to stay off the roads. “If you don’t have to go out, why would you be out? You should be sitting on the couch watching TV, watching the Sopranos, or a movie, or something,” he said, making Meiler laugh.

“I am sure that there’s a lot that won’t be listening, but they’ll pay the price when they get stuck in a snow bank,” he added.

Barr said that he has done snow removal for 35 years.

“I love it,” he told Meiler. “I’ve been doing it since I was 13, pushing a snow blower around Swampscott.”

Meiler’s fellow WBZ anchor Liam Martin called the interview “the best sound bite of all time about snow.”

The moment garnered has a lot of attention on Twitter , with many commending Barr for his strong Boston accent and fortitude.

“I need [Thomas’ English muffins] to send this man some English muffins more than I need oxygen,” one Twitter user said, applauding Meiler for “finding without a doubt, the most ‘Boston’ Bostonian to ever exist in this glorious city.”

Another person speculated that Barr was so New England, he probably had Dunkin’ take-out somewhere in his truck, off screen.

Before the interview ended, Barr proceeded to pop a cigar in his mouth. Then, he drove away into the snowstorm to keep clearing off the roads.

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.