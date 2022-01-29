Tom Brady, after 22 years and seven championships, is retiring from the NFL

The Brady, 44, considered the greatest quarterback ever, is retiring after 22 seasons, a league source confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Brady is hanging up his cleats as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624). He won a record seven Super Bowl titles, six with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was named league MVP three times.

The retirement buzz started to build heading into the postseason, and escalated following the Buccaneers’ loss to the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Brady, who always said he wanted to play until he was 45, said he would take some time before making his decision, citing family as a major factor.

“The biggest difference now that I’m older is I have kids now, too,” he said in the most recent episode of his podcast. “I care about them a lot as well. They’ve been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”

The congratulatory messages started pouring in soon after the news broke.

“Congrats man!” tweeted former Patriots safety Patrick Chung. “You’re the [expletive] greatest! Thank you for everything you’ve done for football and for me personally. Enjoy life my man.”

