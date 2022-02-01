Mansfield woman charged with death of Boston police officer, DA says

Karen Read, 41, is facing charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide, the district attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday night.

A Mansfield woman was arrested Tuesday for the death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, who was found in the snow outside a Canton home during Saturday’s nor’easter, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said.

“After several days of intensive investigation, detectives from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office late today obtained an arrest warrant for Ms. Read,” Morrissey said in the statement.

The statement did not disclose the nature of Read’s connection to O’Keefe. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation said she was O’Keefe’s girlfriend.

Advertisement

Read is expected to be arranged Wednesday morning in Stoughton District Court, Morrissey said.

“Additional narrative information may be put into the record during arraignment,” Morrissey said. “Tonight our thoughts are very much with those whom John left behind.”

O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the force, was found outside a home on Fairview Road Saturday morning, the district attorney’s office said Sunday. The Canton Fire Department said it responded to the call at 6:04 a.m.

O’Keefe “appeared to have been in the cold for some period and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital,” where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Mike Bello, John R. Ellement and Andrea Estes of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.