Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A Western tanager continued to visit a private feeder in Yarmouthport and at least one painted bunting continued in Sandwich.

A female tufted duck was found among scaup on Long Pond in Harwich.

Recent sightings (through Jan. 25) as reported to Mass Audubon.

At Race Point in Provincetown sightings included 2 Pacific loons, 6 red-necked grebes, 4 thick-billed murres, 13 common murres, 21 dovekies, 1,500 razorbills, 17 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, 52 black-legged kittiwakes, and a snowy owl.

The old fish hatchery in Sandwich hosted an Eastern phoebe, a yellow-breasted chat, and a rusty blackbird.

Other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Woods Hole; 2 thick-billed murres in Sandwich and another in Mashpee; a continuing vesper sparrow at Crane WMA in Falmouth; 3 palm warblers in Barnstable; a continuing Western willet in West Dennis; Baltimore orioles in Barnstable, Eastham, Orleans, and Wellfleet; and an indigo bunting at a feeder in East Harwich.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



