Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Feb. 1) as reported to Mass Audubon.
The female tufted duck continued at Long Pond in Harwich, where other sightings included 4 bald eagles, 730 greater scaup, 265 lesser scaup, 270 common mergansers, 11 common loons, 4 pied-billed grebes, and a horned grebe.
Western tanagers visited feeders in Yarmouthport, Eastham, and Truro, and painted buntings visited feeders in East Sandwich and Orleans.
The strong nor’easter blizzard blew a few seabirds into Cape Cod Bay, and birders at First Encounter Beach in Eastham tallied a pomarine jaeger, 3 Atlantic puffins, 13 dovekies, 12 thick-billed murres, an Iceland gull, and 85 black-legged kittiwakes.
Sightings at the old fish hatchery in Sandwich included an Eastern phoebe, a Wilson’s snipe, an American woodcock, a brown thrasher, a ruby-crowned kinglet, and 2 rusty blackbirds.
Other sightings around the Cape included a black guillemot in Sandwich; a black-headed gull, 75 ruddy turnstones, and a purple sandpiper at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville; 2 Nelson’s sparrows at Sandy Neck in Barnstable; a Western willet and a lesser black-backed gull in West Dennis; Baltimore orioles in Dennis and Barnstable, an American pipit at Corporation Beach in Dennis, a clapper rail in West Harwich; a common redpoll in Brewster, 5 snow geese in Wellfleet; and 3 thick-billed murres in Provincetown Harbor.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.