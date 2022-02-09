Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Western tanagers visited feeders in Yarmouthport, Eastham, and Truro, and painted buntings visited feeders in East Sandwich and Orleans.

The female tufted duck continued at Long Pond in Harwich, where other sightings included 4 bald eagles, 730 greater scaup, 265 lesser scaup, 270 common mergansers, 11 common loons, 4 pied-billed grebes, and a horned grebe.

The strong nor’easter blizzard blew a few seabirds into Cape Cod Bay, and birders at First Encounter Beach in Eastham tallied a pomarine jaeger, 3 Atlantic puffins, 13 dovekies, 12 thick-billed murres, an Iceland gull, and 85 black-legged kittiwakes.

Advertisement

Sightings at the old fish hatchery in Sandwich included an Eastern phoebe, a Wilson’s snipe, an American woodcock, a brown thrasher, a ruby-crowned kinglet, and 2 rusty blackbirds.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black guillemot in Sandwich; a black-headed gull, 75 ruddy turnstones, and a purple sandpiper at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville; 2 Nelson’s sparrows at Sandy Neck in Barnstable; a Western willet and a lesser black-backed gull in West Dennis; Baltimore orioles in Dennis and Barnstable, an American pipit at Corporation Beach in Dennis, a clapper rail in West Harwich; a common redpoll in Brewster, 5 snow geese in Wellfleet; and 3 thick-billed murres in Provincetown Harbor.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



