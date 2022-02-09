Brockton man held without bail at murder arraignment

A 26-year-old Brockton man was ordered held without bail Wednesday for allegedly fatally shooting a man in in that city early Saturday morning, prosecutors said.
Kevin Gomes entered a not guilty plea to a single charge of murder during his arraignment in Brockton District Court on Wednesday, according to the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. Prosecutors allege that Gomes fatally shot Harry Williams, 51, inside his Auna Drive home in the early morning hours on Feb. 5.
Brockton police were sent to 21 Auna Drive at 2:41 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot, prosecutors said. There, they found Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and rushed him to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Gomes was arrested in Worcester on Tuesday by State Police, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the slaying. Police investigating the murder found a wallet containing Gomes’ Massachusetts ID card outside Williams’ home in freshly fallen snow, Cruz’s office said.
Gomes will return to court on March 7. An investigation into the murder, which officials do not believe was random, is ongoing, prosecutors said.
