Mother, boyfriend, and friend charged with murder of Pawtucket toddler who ingested Fentanyl

When city firefighters and police officers rushed to the 911 call, they found Jachkeilin’s mother, Jessaline Andrade, inconsolable — and a hydraulic machine used for narcotics packaging next to the refrigerator, according to an affidavit by Pawtucket Detective William Figura. The hydraulic press had purple fentanyl residue, and a search found more drug manufacturing equipment in the kitchen, the affidavit said.

Jachkeilin Guzman Trinidad Jr. had gone down for a nap on a stained, frayed mattress on the floor of a bedroom in the family’s apartment at 269 Sayles Ave. on Dec. 10, according to court records. He shared the mattress with his two older brothers, and his 5-year-old brother went to find their mother when Jachkeilin didn’t wake up.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A mother, her boyfriend, and a friend just out of prison are charged with the murder of a 2-year-old boy who died after ingesting fentanyl at home in December.

Jachkeilin was later pronounced dead at Hasbro Children’s Hospital from “acute fentanyl intoxication,” after toxicology results showed the toddler had high levels of fentanyl in his body, according to the affidavit. His 8-year-old brother also had some fentanyl in his system, the affidavit said.

The brothers’ father had been convicted of drug crimes in the past, and Pawtucket police said detectives had been to the apartment several years ago investigating the illegal dealing of heroin and fentanyl. Andrade and the two older boys were in the apartment at the time, according to the affidavit.

This time, Andrade’s boyfriend, Stephano Castro, 31, and their friend, Yara Chum, 33, were allegedly manufacturing fentanyl in the apartment. Andrade allegedly cleaned up after them and had the children stay in their bedroom.

All three are charged with the murder of Jachkeilin; Andrade is also charged with two counts of cruelty and neglect of her two older sons. All three have been ordered held without bail after arraignments at District Court on Monday and Friday.

Both men have lengthy criminal records that include time at the Adult Correctional Institutions, according to court records. Chum served time for burglary in Warwick and felony assault in Providence, and had suspended sentences and probation on gun charges. Castro has a history of charges related to robberies, guns, intimidating a witness, and domestic violence, including a charge of drawing a gun on an ex-girlfriend in Providence last year.

The state Department of Children, Youth, and Families said Friday that it had previous involvement with the family, but not at the time of the toddler’s death.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.