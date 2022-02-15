Appeals court grants injunction against Wu’s workforce vaccination mandate

An appeals court judge Tuesday granted an injunction blocking Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration from enforcing a vaccination mandate for workers from three municipal unions until the ongoing disagreement between unions and the city over vaccines is resolved, according to a court filing.

That decision represents the latest turn in a COVID-19 fight that has pitted Wu, who was sworn-in in November, against a group of public safety unions. Wu announced in December that she was requiring the city’s 19,000-plus workers be vaccinated in order to curb the spread of the virus and protect the public.

The unions, meanwhile, have accused Wu of ignoring collective bargaining agreements that Acting Mayor Kim Janey reached with their labor groups last year. They say it is wrong for the mayor to make vaccination a condition of employment with the city.