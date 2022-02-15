Appeals court grants injunction against Wu’s workforce vaccination mandate

An appeals court judge Tuesday granted an injunction blocking Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration from enforcing a vaccination mandate for workers from three municipal unions until the ongoing disagreement between unions and the city over vaccines is resolved, according to a court filing.
That decision represents the latest turn in a COVID-19 fight that has pitted Wu, who was sworn-in in November, against a group of public safety unions. Wu announced in December that she was requiring the city’s 19,000-plus workers be vaccinated in order to curb the spread of the virus and protect the public.
The unions, meanwhile, have accused Wu of ignoring collective bargaining agreements that Acting Mayor Kim Janey reached with their labor groups last year. They say it is wrong for the mayor to make vaccination a condition of employment with the city.
Advertisement
“In the interim, the August 12, 2021 vaccine or test policy shall remain in full force and effect with respect to the unions,” read Tuesday’s appeals court order.
Tuesday’s ruling vacated a Superior Court decision from last month that denied a motion by a trio of unions for injunctive relief. After the lower court ruling, three public safety unions filed an appeal, and the Massachusetts Appeals Court had effectively paused Boston’s vaccination mandate last month.
The vast majority of the city’s roughly 19,000 employees have been inoculated, a number that has grown since Wu announced her mandate in December. Just 367 educators remain unvaccinated, a tiny fraction of the union’s 8,403 members, the Boston Teachers Union said this week.
This developing story will be updated.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.