Police investigate shooting in Quincy, man taken to hospital in serious condition

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated February 15, 2022, 31 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Quincy Tuesday night, Quincy Police said in posts on Twitter.

Officers were called to Taffrail Road for a report of shots fired about 6:30 p.m., the department said.

Police found a victim, a man in his 20s, and he was transported to Boston Medical Center with a life-threatening injury, Quincy police said.

A witness reported seeing multiple individuals fleeing the area on foot, police said, but authorities have not identified any suspects.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

