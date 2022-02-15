Police investigate shooting in Quincy, man taken to hospital in serious condition

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Quincy Tuesday night, Quincy Police said in posts on Twitter.
Officers were called to Taffrail Road for a report of shots fired about 6:30 p.m., the department said.
Police found a victim, a man in his 20s, and he was transported to Boston Medical Center with a life-threatening injury, Quincy police said.
A witness reported seeing multiple individuals fleeing the area on foot, police said, but authorities have not identified any suspects.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
