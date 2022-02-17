Mooo moves into the Seaport; Ruckus returns to Chinatown

Mooo is beefing up the Fort Point restaurant scene (49 Melcher St.), serving dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Enjoy escargots, lobster bisque, steaks in a variety of styles, and chocolate cheesecake for dessert. Owner Jamie Mammano is known for swanky spots throughout the city, including Mistral and Sorrelina .

Openings: Sweet news: Levain Bakery opens on Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Back Bay (180 Newbury St.). It’s the New York-based bakery’s first New England location. Visit on opening day, when proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Lunch Place that supports women experiencing homelessness, hunger, poverty. Try dark chocolate peanut butter chip cookies, cranberry oatmeal scones (an only-in-Boston offering), breads, sticky buns, and Fazenda coffee. It’s open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Ruckus has returned to Chinatown. Handout

Reopenings: Chinatown’s Ruckus (5 Tyler St.) has reopened after a COVID-induced hiatus: Slurp spicy tori miso ramen, smashed cucumbers in sesame oil, Peking ravioli, beer, and sake. It’s open daily from noon until 9 p.m.

In Somerville, the Thirsty Scholar (70 Beacon St.) has returned to the pub scene with a new chef, Matthew Bullock (Peregrine). Pair an old-fashioned with salt-and-vinegar tater tots, a burger slathered with pimento cheese, and fried dough.

The Thirsty Scholar is serving suds in Somerville. Handout

Coming soon: Somerville’s Assembly Row (355 Artisan Way) will welcome new restaurants in the coming months: Be on the lookout for Vietnamese grill An Nam, Portuguese-inspired burger and falafel shop Tribos Peri Peri, Ten One Tea House, Tatte Bakery, and Civility Social House, a bar from Legendary Restaurant Group (Papagayo, Sip Wine Bar).

