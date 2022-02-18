Four charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after high school basketball game between Tewksbury and Billerica

Tewksbury police responded to the high school at 8:10 p.m. Thursday, the statement said.

Allane Sonny Takock, 18, of Billerica, was arrested along with three other juveniles from Billerica — two age 16 and one age 17 — after allegedly shooting seven individuals with two pellet gun type devices, according to a statement from a Tewksbury Police Department spokesperson.

Seven people were shot with pellet gun-style devices in Tewksbury on Thursday night while leaving a high school basketball game between Tewksbury and Billerica, officials said.

“During the initial investigation, police learned that the four suspects — driving by in two vehicles — allegedly discharged two pellet gun-type devices into a crowd of people leaving the Tewksbury-Billerica basketball game,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The seven people were evaluated on the scene by the Tewksbury Fire Department but declined to be transported to the hospital, according to the statement.

With the help of Billerica police, the four suspects were located and “taken into custody without incident,” the statement said.

The weapons that were allegedly used were gel blasters, a type of toy gun, according to the statement.

All four suspects were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the statement.

Takock is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court, and the three juveniles will be arraigned Friday in Lowell Juvenile Court, the statement said. The incident is being investigated by the Tewksbury Police Department.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.