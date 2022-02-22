Body found at Woburn apartment complex

Officials are investigating after a body was found at Kimball Court, a high-rise apartment complex in Woburn, police said.
Woburn police received a call reporting a body on the property just after 7 a.m., Lieutenant Paul Carpenter said.
Carpenter said the body was recovered from the property but was not found inside an apartment.
Investigators from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office are also involved in the probe.
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.