Map: See where Russia has attacked Ukraine

By Ryan Huddle and Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated February 24, 2022, 1 hour ago

Russian launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine early Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would conduct a “military operation” that was intended to “demilitarize” Ukraine.

The Russians launched airstrikes and moved troops into the country. A Ukrainian official said Thursday that dozens had been killed.

Here is a map of Ukraine, including a look at some of the cities targeted for attack by Russia.


Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.

