Map: See where Russia has attacked Ukraine

Russian launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine early Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would conduct a “military operation” that was intended to “demilitarize” Ukraine.
The Russians launched airstrikes and moved troops into the country. A Ukrainian official said Thursday that dozens had been killed.
Here is a map of Ukraine, including a look at some of the cities targeted for attack by Russia.
