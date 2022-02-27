Woman seriously injured in Medford hit-and-run, police searching for driver

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Medford on Saturday night.
The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, Medford police said in a statement Sunday. She and her boyfriend were exiting a vehicle hired through a ride-hailing service near 125 Harvard St. about 11:30 p.m. when she was struck by a passing car, police said.
Witnesses said the vehicle was beige and appeared to be an older Toyota Camry or Corolla, or a similar sedan, police said. There is likely damage to the vehicle’s front passenger side, according to the statement.
A witness told police that the driver got out of the car and looked at the injured woman, then he got back in and drove away toward Main Street, police said.
The grill from a second car was also recovered at the scene. Witnesses reported that the vehicle, a 2003 gray or silver Honda sedan, hit the beige Toyota from behind, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicles involved is asked to call Medford police at 781-395-1212, text an anonymous tip to 847-411, or contact Sergeant Carl Brooks at cbrooks@medfordpolice.com, police said.
