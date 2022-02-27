Woman seriously injured in Medford hit-and-run, police searching for driver

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Medford on Saturday night.

The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, Medford police said in a statement Sunday. She and her boyfriend were exiting a vehicle hired through a ride-hailing service near 125 Harvard St. about 11:30 p.m. when she was struck by a passing car, police said.

Witnesses said the vehicle was beige and appeared to be an older Toyota Camry or Corolla, or a similar sedan, police said. There is likely damage to the vehicle’s front passenger side, according to the statement.