Meteorological spring begins Tuesday

Although the final numbers aren’t in yet, Dec. through Feb. 2022 will go down as a warmer and snowier winter as compared to average, actually our 19th snowiest! Of course, March is still a month that can be quite fickle — bringing days of mild air followed quickly with the potential for additional snow. Over the next few days, we will see a few weak weather systems bring the chance for some light precipitation but nothing very significant.

Meteorological winter comes to an end Monday, and it has certainly been a day that has felt more like winter than spring.

Meteorological winter 2021-22 will go down warmer than average again. NOAA

It’s very cold tonight, with temperatures between 9 and 18 degrees. It’s warmest along the coastline and then milder on Tuesday as clouds increase and highs reach near 40 degrees. The first of several systems this week arrives Tuesday night, but because it will be mild, precipitation should be mostly in the form of rain. I’m expecting light amounts, maybe a tenth of an inch.

A weak system brings a bit of light rain or mixed precipitation Tuesday night and early Wednesday. TropicalTidbits

Wednesday is actually a sunny and mild day with highs in the mid 40s, slightly above average for early March. Another weather system brings some light rain or snow showers Wednesday night with again about a tenth of an inch of precipitation. On Thursday, sunshine returns with highs between 35 and 40 degrees before temperatures turn colder for Friday.

Low pressure brings the chance for some snow or rain Saturday night into Sunday. There could be some light accumulation with this weather system. Temperatures will be marginally cold enough for the snow to stick. By early next week we should have at least one day with readings getting into the 50s.

Although temperatures are going to be on a roller coaster, the amount of daylight is a straight shot upward. We will gain more than 40 minutes of daylight in the next couple of weeks, and it will seem like even more as we move the clocks ahead for Daylight Savings Time in less than two weeks.

For the time being, it looks like New England is going to be on the edge of milder- and colder-than-average conditions — meaning we are likely to experience some days where it feels like spring, and other days where it still feels like winter: basically typical March behavior from the atmosphere.

There are not clear warm or cold signals in the weather as we head into the second week of March. (NOAA) NOAA











