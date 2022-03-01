GOP gubernatorial hopeful Chris Doughty picks former lawmaker as running mate

Doughty, a self-described moderate businessman, will compete in a primary election against Geoff Diehl, a conservative former state lawmaker who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump .

Wrentham Republican Chris Doughty plucked former state Representative Kate Campanale as his running mate, anchoring his campaign for Massachusetts governor in the establishment wing of the Republican party.

Campanale said the election isn’t about Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

“It isn’t even about Charlie Baker,” Campanale, 36, said during the announcement at Stearns Tavern in Worcester Tuesday morning. “It’s about looking forward.”

Campanale, a Spencer Republican, served two terms in the Legislature before launching an ultimately unsuccessful bid for Worcester Register of Deeds in 2018.

She is now married to Representative Peter J. Durant and works for the Baker Administration, managing projects for the state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

Doughty and Campanale will still run in separate primary elections, raising the potential that one person can lose and will appear on a ticket with another candidate come November.

Diehl has not yet announced a running mate.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

