Man arrested after two-vehicle crash damages Boston police cruiser, police say

A Boston police cruiser was damaged during a two-car crash early Wednesday that led to the arrest of the driver of the second vehicle for allegedly driving without a license, Boston police said.
The officer in the cruiser and the driver were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.
The crash took place around 1:24 a.m. near the intersection of Ceylon and Quincy streets, and the cause remains under investigation, police said.
The driver of the second car was identified by police as 41-year-old Larry Green of Boston. He is charged with driving without a license, police said.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.