A big shakeup in Rhode Island’s higher education system is coming

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 120.8 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Friday! I'm Dan McGowan

Vaccinated with two shots: 80.7 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 38.7 percent

New cases: 189 (2.1 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 106

Total deaths: 3,415

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

Get ready for another shakeup in higher education in Rhode Island.

Tim DelGiudice, the chairman of the Council on Postsecondary Education, has informed Governor Dan McKee that he is stepping away from the post on March 31 after two three-year terms on the council.

In a letter to McKee on Thursday, DelGiudice wrote that the Rhode Island Promise scholarship at the Community College of Rhode Island, expanded workforce training programs, and the hiring of Shannon Gilkey as postsecondary commissioner were among the top accomplishments of the council during his tenure.

He told McKee in January that he planned to step away, citing increased professional obligations (he’s an associate director of government relations at Raytheon): “As my professional demands expand on an almost daily basis, I must inform you that March 31, 2022, will be my last day as a member of the council and Board of Education,” he wrote. “I hope that my notification in January and again today have allowed you ample time to select a new chair of the Council on Postsecondary Education.”

The bigger picture: McKee now has an important decision to make heading into election season. The postsecondary chair is a role that flies under the radar, but that person will have a major say in the search for a new president at Rhode Island College, given that Frank Sanchez plans to leave the job later this year.

There has been a lot of talk that DelGiudice’s former boss, retiring US Representative James Langevin, might be a candidate to succeed Sanchez as president, although the council would have to remove a requirement that the college president have a PhD.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Former governor Lincoln Chafee has his latest hot take -- this time it’s on Russia. Read more.

⚓ A chunk of Newport’s beloved Cliff Walk collapsed on Thursday, breaking into the ocean. Read more.

⚓ The more he heard about the case of a Burrillville man accused of stockpiling more than 200 guns and shooting into neighbors’ yards, the more that US District Court Chief Justice John J. McConnell Jr. said the word “mind-boggling.” Read more.

⚓ Amazon is backing out of a deal that would have opened a brick-and-mortar store in Providence Place, striking yet another blow to the three-story mall in the heart of downtown. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ The Globe is celebrating its 150th birthday today with this interactive look back at our history. You’ll want to devote some time to the crossword puzzle from 1917. Read more.

⚓ Pickleball > Netflix. Don’t miss Beth Teitell’s latest on the sport that is about to take over your life. Read more.

⚓ My colleague James Pindell writes that former president Donald Trump may have cost the Republicans control of the US Senate (again). Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Climate Jobs RI is hosting a virtual panel at 1 p.m. with researchers from Cornell University to discuss recommendations for a pro-worker renewable energy transition in the state. You can RSVP here.

⚓ There’s an International Women’s Day celebration event at the State House at 3:30 p.m.

⚓ The Warwick Public Library is hosting an information session for the Rent Relief Rhode Island program tomorrow at 1 p.m.

My previous column

Governor Dan McKee is betting that his ability to speak fluent mayor will deliver him a four-year term. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea about her campaign for governor. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading.

