Massachusetts students plan walkout to protest anti-queer legislation in Florida and Texas

Some Massachusetts high school students are planning to walk out of their classrooms Friday afternoon to protest a wave of anti-queer government actions in Florida and Texas.
“We’re trying to get people talking about the issue,” said Alia Cusolito, part of the leadership of Queer Youth Assemble and a student at Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett. “When you have the public having conversations about it, and the press getting involved, there is more pressure on legislators to rethink their own states’ actions when they see people fighting back.”
The protest comes in response to anti-queer legislation and government action nationwide. In Florida, a bill titled “Parental Rights in Education” — called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by LGBTQ advocates — would ban schools from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in some classrooms. And in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott issued an order last month instructing Child Protective Services workers to investigate the families of trans minors, with the state’s attorney general labeling gender-confirmation treatments as “child abuse.”
Students who participate in the walkout will briefly leave their classrooms at 1 p.m. Some have told their schools they are participating, Cusolito said, and made it clear they are opposing the legislative and government actions, not necessarily how they are treated by their own schools.
Other local LBGTQ advocates also have spoken out against the governments’ actions in Texas and Florida. The Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth called the Texas memo a “heinous threat,” and condemned the use of Child Protective Services “to tear families apart and deny young people across Texas access to medically-recommended and life-saving healthcare.”
“In the face of state-sponsored division and family destruction from Texas, the Commission responds with state-sponsored love: the Commonwealth of Massachusetts stands now and always with transgender and non-binary youth and their supportive parents, caregivers, and providers,” commission cochair Roger Bourgeois said. “It is unacceptable for state officials tasked with protecting constituents to target an already marginalized and vulnerable population under the pretense of concern for their well-being.”
Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.