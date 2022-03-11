Quick thinking chemist at Burlington business alerts authorities to HAZMAT situation

A HAZMAT situation was declared at a metal manufacturing facility in Burlington Friday after a quick thinking chemist noticed a tumbler containing aluminum powder was rising to concerning temperatures and had the building evacuated, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to Desktop Metal, 63 Third Ave. at about 10:15 a.m. on the report of a possible HAZMAT situation, Burlington fire said in a statement. The firefighters learned of the chemist’s concerns and declared a Tier 1 HAZMAT situation.

They also requested assistance from the state Department of Fire Services HAZMAT team. Those crews are still at the scene and are working to safely remove and dispose of the aluminum powder, the statement said.