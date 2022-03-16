Second season of ‘Upload’ ends much too soon

Among many things, the show is a humorous but earnest take on impossible love, as the uploaded Nathan (Robbie Amell) and his living customer service rep Nora (Andy Allo) fall for each other. Yes, even in a place where the weather is always fine and the good is always good, romance is complex and difficult.

“Upload” has finally returned for a second season, after two years. From Greg Daniels of “The Office,” the Amazon comedy is set in a near future when people can upload their consciousness to a digital heaven called Lakeview before they die. They live forever in that virtual paradise, or at least as long as their living friends or relatives continue to pay the rent.

Advertisement

Season 2 is better than the 10-episode season 1 in many ways. The characters seem more developed, and the story line moves forward with more confidence. The whole thing is more fully realized. And yet, the second season is also terribly frustrating, as it ends in a sloppy hurry after only seven episodes. Too many streaming shows are too long these days, but “Upload” is not one of them, and it’s one of those rare examples of a show being undermined by a premature and rushed ending.

The season finds Nathan dealing with the fact that his wealthy and obnoxious girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) is now uploaded. He has changed and deepened since he uploaded and fell for Nora, and Ingrid — who, in the murder subplot, may have played a role in his death — is no long appealing to him. She wants to adopt one of Lakeview’s digital babies, but Nathan is turned off by the idea, as his thoughts keep wandering to Nora, who is missing in action. In fact, Nora is on the run — Nathan’s murderer now has his eye on her — and she gets caught up with the members of an anti-upload organization.

Advertisement

The rules in the world of “Upload” are endlessly amusing, from the digital babies to the class structure in Lakeview that’s based on how much your investors are willing to pay. There are moments on the show that reminded me of the wacky world of “The Good Place,” where anything can happen, no matter how absurd. But yeah, ultimately the season slams into a brick wall. Season 3, please.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.