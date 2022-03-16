fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated March 16, 2022, 43 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through March 8) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Francis A. Crane WMA in Falmouth included two killdeer, an Eastern meadowlark, a Northern saw-whet owl, a Northern bobwhite, and a Northern harrier.

American woodcocks have been displaying and were observed at High Head in Truro, Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, John’s Pond Park in Mashpee, and Francis A. Crane WMA in Falmouth.

Snowy owl sightings included two at North Beach in Orleans and one at First Encounter Beach in Eastham.

Other sightings around the Cape included a killdeer and a lesser black-backed gull at West Dennis Beach, a Barrow’s goldeneye in Bourne, a Wilson’s snipe in Sandwich, a Eurasian wigeon at Shawme Pond in Sandwich, and a peregrine falcon at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.


