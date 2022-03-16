Bird sightings on Cape Cod

American woodcocks have been displaying and were observed at High Head in Truro, Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, John’s Pond Park in Mashpee, and Francis A. Crane WMA in Falmouth.

Sightings at Francis A. Crane WMA in Falmouth included two killdeer, an Eastern meadowlark, a Northern saw-whet owl, a Northern bobwhite, and a Northern harrier.

Snowy owl sightings included two at North Beach in Orleans and one at First Encounter Beach in Eastham.

Other sightings around the Cape included a killdeer and a lesser black-backed gull at West Dennis Beach, a Barrow’s goldeneye in Bourne, a Wilson’s snipe in Sandwich, a Eurasian wigeon at Shawme Pond in Sandwich, and a peregrine falcon at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.



