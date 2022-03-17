Allston’s iconic Silhouette Lounge to reopen

The iconic watering hole — known for its vintage neon signs, budget-friendly beers, and of course, the popcorn — will reopen under new management but with its original staff. It underwent “some minor cosmetic repairs,” according to a statement, but the spirit of The Sil “remains just the same.”

The Silhouette Lounge, or “The Sil” as it’s known to regulars, is reopening at its location at 200 Brighton Ave. on Friday, March 18.

The Allston bar first opened in 1965, and it’s been frequented by locals and students alike ever since. Former owner Joseph Eliseo started working as a bartender at the lounge the year it was established, and decided to buy it in 1979. Eliseo retired last year following his 80th birthday, but “his vision and legacy will stay intact as The Silhouette enters its next chapter,” according to a statement.

The Sil will maintain its rotating list of beer favorites offered by draught and in bottles: Wormtown, Sam Adams Seasonal, Narragansett, and Dogfish Head among them. The bar will be open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 1 a.m.





