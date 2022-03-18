fb-pixel Skip to main content
spring training report

Friday’s Red Sox spring training report: Minor leaguer shows some major pop

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated March 18, 2022, 58 minutes ago
Christian Koss played with the Red Sox affiliate in Greenville last season.Steve Helber/Associated Press

Score: Red Sox 7, Rays 6

Record: 2-0.

Breakdown: Infielder Christian Koss blasted solo homers in the eighth and ninth innings, the second a walkoff shot off a 90-mile-per-hour slider. On a day most notable for Nate Eovaldi’s three innings of two-run work, the two homers by Koss and a three-run homer by Bobby Dalbec — the second in as many days for the slugger — accounted for most of the Red Sox scoring.

Next: The Sox will travel across Fort Myers to play the Twins in Hammond Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Nick Pivetta will start. The game will be carried on NESN.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

