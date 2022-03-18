Friday’s Red Sox spring training report: Minor leaguer shows some major pop

Breakdown : Infielder Christian Koss blasted solo homers in the eighth and ninth innings, the second a walkoff shot off a 90-mile-per-hour slider. On a day most notable for Nate Eovaldi’s three innings of two-run work, the two homers by Koss and a three-run homer by Bobby Dalbec — the second in as many days for the slugger — accounted for most of the Red Sox scoring.

Next: The Sox will travel across Fort Myers to play the Twins in Hammond Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Nick Pivetta will start. The game will be carried on NESN.

