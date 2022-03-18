Red Sox re-sign first baseman Travis Shaw to a minor-league deal

Shaw, a ninth-round pick of the Red Sox in 2011, made his big league debut with the Sox in 2015 and spent the 2016 season with the club as a corner infielder before being dealt to the Brewers in December 2016 in the ill-fated deal for reliever Tyler Thornburg. Shaw posted back-to-back 30-homer seasons in Milwaukee in 2017-18, but struggled in 2019, leading to his release.

FORT MYERS – The Red Sox have re-signed first baseman Travis Shaw, this time bringing back the 31-year-old on a minor league contract with an invitation to big league camp. According to a major league source, Shaw will receive a $1.5 million salary if he’s added to the big league roster.

He spent 2020 with the Blue Jays before signing back with the Brewers in 2021. After being designated for assignment in the middle of the 2021 season, the Sox claimed Shaw off waivers last August. Shaw made 48 plate appearances for the Sox, hitting .238/.319/.524 with three homers. He also had a ninth-inning, pinch-hit single in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Rays, contributing to a walkoff rally that clinched the series.

If he makes the big league team, Shaw would profile as a lefthanded complement to Bobby Dalbec at first base while also offering the Sox an experienced pinch-hitter against righties.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.