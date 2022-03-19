New England news in brief

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting last week in Brighton that injured one person, Boston police said Saturday. He was not identified due to his age. He faces multiple charges, including assault and battery attempt with a firearm, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and assault to murder, police said in a statement. He is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court. The alleged shooting occurred on March 7, when officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 1212 Jette Court at 4:33 p.m., police said. When they arrived they found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local area hospital for further evaluation and treatment, police said. Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the boy, and placed him in custody on Tuesday, police said.

CARLISLE

Teen girl reported missing, officials say

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Friday, officials said. Eloa, a student at Concord-Carlisle High School who lives in Carlisle, was last seen at her school Friday afternoon, Officer Christopher Arguoyan said. He said police were not releasing the girl’s last name. Eloa was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black puffy jacket, and white Nike Air Force Ones when she went missing, Arguoyan said. Laurie Hunter, the superintendent of the Concord-Carlisle Regional School District, said she learned of the ninth-grader’s disappearance Friday night. “The Carlisle Police ask that you share any information that you have,” Hunter said in an e-mail sent to families in the district. “Thank you so much for your help.” Anyone with information about Eloa is asked to call Carlisle Police at 978-369-1155.

LONDONDERRY, N.H.

Two arrested after chase with baby in car

An early-morning car chase Saturday ended with a Lowell man and a Manchester, N.H., woman in custody after they allegedly swerved down a highway with an 8-month-old baby in their vehicle, New Hampshire State Police said. Troopers first spotted the vehicle driving erratically on the northbound side of Interstate 93 at 2:34 a.m., according to a police statement. The statement said the vehicle crossed a grassy median and drove toward the Exit 5 off ramp. Troopers caught up to the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle stopped briefly before taking off on the southbound side of I-93, according to the statement. Troopers followed the vehicle as it swerved erratically down the highway and items were thrown out of the window, police said. Officers from Salem, N.H., deployed spike strips ahead of the pursuit, deflating three of the vehicles’ tires when it crossed over them, state police said. The vehicle continued onto the Exit 2 off ramp and drove down Pelham Road for about a mile, when it then turned down a dead end road and stopped. The driver, Travis Tillman, 20, of Lowell, and his passenger Hailey Dorr, 21, of Manchester, were taken into custody without further incident, State Police said. Troopers found the baby following the arrests, the statement said. No one was injured, but an ambulance arrived at the scene to check the baby as a precaution. Tillman was charged with disobeying an officer, felony reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless operation, two counts of felony criminal restraint, and operating with a suspended license, state police said. He was later released on cash bail and will appear in Rockingham Superior Court. Dorr was arrested on an unrelated warrant and released a short time later, state police said. Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to contact Trooper Luan Sanches at Luan.G.Sanches@DOS.NH.GOV.

DERRY, N.H.

Dozens of birds euthanized over avian flu

Dozens of birds at the Pumpkin Wall Farm animal sanctuary were euthanized after an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian flu strain. WMUR-TV reported that state officials said it’s the first confirmed diagnosis of the strain in domestic birds in New Hampshire, and the owners of the animal sanctuary said they’re devastated. State workers were at the animal sanctuary Friday euthanizing what the owners estimated to be about 80 of their birds. There have been outbreaks in other New England states and around the country since January, but mostly in backyard farms and chicken operations. (AP)