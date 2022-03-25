Milton girl, 13, killed in accident while vacationing with family in Aruba

Murray was a seventh grader at the Cambridge school and her brother, Adam, is a 10th grader there. The siblings along with their parents, David Murray and Linda Navin-Murray, were on the trip that took place during school vacation week for the private school.

Cassidy Murray was fatally injured in the accident Wednesday evening, according to media reports in Aruba and her school, Buckingham Browne & Nichols.

MILTON — A 13-year-old girl, described by a neighbor as an angel with a bright smile, was killed in an boating accident while vacationing with her family in Aruba, according to media reports and the Cambridge school where she was a seventh-grader.

“Our entire BB&N community is profoundly heartbroken as we grieve the loss of Cassidy... Cassidy had a special gift for uniting classmates with her smile, laugh, and genuine kindness. People just gravitated to her, drawn by her great sense of fun and camaraderie,” Jennifer Price, the head of school, said in a statement. “To put it simply, we are devastated.”

On Elm Street where the family lives, friends of the girl have stopped by and placed bouquets of flowers on the steps. In a note on the door, the family asked for privacy and said officials at the Cambridge school will be speaking on their behalf Friday.

Edward Keohane, who has been helping the Murray family and his neighbors handle the shock of the loss of a child and reporters coming into the neighborhood, said he moved to Elm Street two years ago.

Since then, Cassidy Murray, whose family lives across the street from the Keohanes, was a regular presence in his home and with his family as a babysitter and mother’s helper. Keohane and his wife, Krista, have two children, ages four and seven, he said.

“She was an angel‚’’ he said Friday. “She had an ear-to-ear smile.”

The child was mourned on Facebook by a restaurant in Aruba that included a picture of a smiling Murray as she sat in a hammock. The posting was composed as if they were writing to the child.

“Dearest Cassidy, on a day that was supposed to be your last fun day of a family vacation on Aruba, a terrible accident prevented that you could go on with the life that you had just begun living,’' the posting reads.

“We cannot find enough words to express our feelings of disbelief, sadness and sorrow. It is just so unfair and not right. We had the privilege of meeting your mom, dad and brother, and although we did not know you, through them we know you were an extraordinary girl,’’ the posting reads.

The posting continued: “Rest in peace you wonderful little girl, heaven now has a beautiful angel. Linda, Dave and Adam, may God give you the strength you need to process your immense loss.” Please know we will always be there for you and you will be in our hearts and prayers forever....Lots of love from the Bugaloe family.”

The Globe has reached out to authorities in Aruba.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





