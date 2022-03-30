Boston City Council approves protest restrictions proposed by Mayor Wu

The new rule would bar demonstrations at any private home between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. Currently, Boston’s local restrictions on noise effectively restrict demonstrators from loud protests before 7 a.m. or after 11 p.m.

The four councilors who opposed the protest limits were Frank Baker, Kendra Lara, Erin Murphy, and Julia Mejia. Wu is expected to sign the measure in coming days, making it officially a city law.

The Boston City Council on Wednesday adopted a proposal to further restrict the hours when protestors may demonstrate at private residences by a vote of 9 to 4, approving a measure put forth by Mayor Michelle Wu after months of her Roslindale home has been the focus of near-daily demonstrations.

Under the new rules, there would be fines of $50 for a first offense, $150 for a second offense, and $300 for a third and subsequent offenses. Following a 12-month period, that fine structure would reset. According to the city, the ordinance would not affect marches or protests passing through residential areas, just demonstrations that are directed at individual residences or residents. It applies to any residence, not just the homes of elected officials.

The stricter protest ordinance has sparked strong feelings on both sides since Wu proposed it last month. Critics of the move, including several who routinely picket outside the mayor’s home, say the new restrictions would unfairly curb people’s First Amendment rights.

Wednesday afternoon’s council meeting was interrupted twice by individuals in the gallery of the chamber who vocally opposed the measure. In both instances, Council President Ed Flynn called brief recesses while the people were ejected by police from the meeting. As one man was escorted out, he said the proposal was unconstitutional, adding that people would successfully sue the city over the initiative. The other person who was ejected asserted that the measure was “just about Wu.”

Baker, a councilor who opposed the proposal, thought it was a direct response to demonstrations against the policies of one person: Wu. He called it “totally wrong” and added that it would lead to more division in Boston. He said he wished the council rallied to his defense when people were harassing him and his wife in 2020 over political stances he took as a councilor.

“Now because this is happening to one person, we’re going to change all the rules,” he said. “We’re edging in on First Amendment here. We’re edging in on the right of free speech.”

Wu has argued the ordinance would preserve peace and quiet without infringing on protesters’ right to demonstrate. In an earlier letter to the council, Wu’s legal team asserted that, should it pass, the ordinance “will be in conformance with law.” For weeks, a small group of protesters who opposed Wu’s vaccine requirement for city workers gathered outside her home, banging drums, blowing whistles, and shouting starting at 7 a.m. Wu has said she tries not to take the protests personally, but laments the disruption for her neighbors and family.

On Wednesday, Councilor Kenzie Bok said she was comfortable that the legislation “is narrowly tailored enough to be well within Supreme Court precedent when it comes to the First Amendment.”

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who supported the proposal, said targeted harassment of any kind is wrong, adding that his mother’s home was recently targeted by demonstrators. This year, Boston has witnessed “targeted residential picketing in a way that we’ve never seen before,” he said.

“The idea here is to provide some grace to residents, to allow them some peace in the early morning hours because, frankly, they deserve that,” said Arroyo.

Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson thought the measure was the right thing to do, saying “wrong to one . . . is wrong to all.”

“This is not protesting, this is harassment, this is abuse,” she said.

Flynn, who has been heckled by demonstrators outside his South Boston home in recent months, framed the matter as a quality-of-life issue.

“There has to be some civility, some respect for neighbors,” he said.

Emma Platoff of Globe staff contributed to this report.





