Manu Ginobili headlines new basketball Hall of Fame inductees

NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among the 2022 class of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. The honorees were announced Saturday in New Orleans at the site of the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans. Also selected this year were former WNBA champion and two-time college national champion with Connecticut Swin Cash ; former NBA coach George Karl ; long-time men’s college coach Bob Huggins , WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen ; NCAA national championship coach and former WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley , and former NBA official Hugh Evans . The class will be enshrined into the Hall in Springfield on Sept. 10. Ginobili spent his enitre 16-year NBA career with San Antonio, winning four NBA championships and twice receiving All-Star nods. Hardaway played 15 NBA seasons and was a five-time All-Star in the 1990s. Huggins is currently coaching at West Virginia. Cash won two NCAA national titles with Connecticut and a WNBA title with Detroit. She also worked as an executive with the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Karl played in the NBA for five seasons in San Antonio before coaching for 27 years, during which he won 1,175 games — placing him sixth all-time. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2013. Huggins has more than 900 wins in a college coaching career that began in 1977 and is currently at West Virginia. Whalen is a five-time WNBA All-Star and four-time champion. Stanley, who is currently a WNBA head coach with Indiana, has spent 45 years in coaching, including 22 years at the college level with Old Dominion, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Stanford and California. She was WNBA coach of the year in 2022, when she also was elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Evans officiated more than 1,900 regular season games, along with 170 playoff games, 35 NBA Finals games and four NBA All-Star games from 1973 to 2001.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Mets ace Max Scherzer is dealing with a hamstring issue and isn’t sure when he’ll pitch next, another frustrating setback for the top of New York’s heralded but suddenly fragile rotation. A day after the Mets said star Jacob deGrom will miss significant time with a shoulder injury, Scherzer was scratched from his outing Saturday morning in a simulated game in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Just five days away from opening day in Washington, Scherzer said he wasn’t sure about the immediate plans. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he doesn’t expect the trouble with his right hamstring to be a long-term problem … The New York Yankees boosted their depth behind the plate, acquiring catcher Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for righthander Albert Abreu and lefty Robert Ahlstrom in a trade … The Cleveland Guardians locked up one of their own, agreeing to terms with closer Emmanuel Clase on a $20 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press. Clase’s deal is pending him passing a physical. Clase missed all of 2020 after being suspended for performance-enhancing drugs. However, he thrived in his first year as Cleveland’s closer, recording 24 saves with a 1.29 ERA in 71 appearances as a rookie in 2021. Clase had 74 strikeouts in 69⅔ innings … The New York Yankees boosted their depth behind the plate, acquiring catcher Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for righthander Albert Abreu and lefty Robert Ahlstrom in a trade … The Los Angeles Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment despite owing the slugging outfielder $28 million this season. The Angels will still be responsible for Upton’s salary unless he’s claimed by another team, which seems unlikely. The 34-year-old Upton hit .211 with 17 homers, 41 RBIs and a .705 OPS over 89 games last season. Upton is in the final season of a $106 million, five-year deal he signed to stay in Los Angeles a few months after being acquired from Detroit via trade during the 2017 season. A four-time All-Star, Upton has 324 home runs and 1,000 RBIs over 15 major league seasons … New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field after suffering facial swelling after she was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. Balkovec is the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team.

Advertisement

Tennis

Swiatek beats Osaka for Miami Open title

Iga Swiatek ended her journey to the women’s No. 1 ranking in fitting fashion. Swiatek continued her searing start to 2022, beating Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 6-0, to win the women’s title at the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Fla., and extend her winning streak to 17 matches. Swiatek will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 in the women’s rankings officially when the points are updated Monday … US Open champion and No. 2-ranked men’s player in the world Daniil Medvedev expects to be sidelined for one to two months after having hernia surgery and will likely miss the French Open.

Advertisement

Auto racing

Blaney wins pole at Richmond

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney turned a lap of 119.782 miles per hour at Richmond (Va.) Raceway to earn his third consecutive top starting spot in the NASCAR Cup series. It’s the ninth pole for Blaney in 241 career starts, and his third this season. William Byron will start on the outside of the front row, with Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe in the second row, and Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. next in Sunday’s race. Blaney is second in the driver standings behind Chase Elliott, and Blaney’s Team Penske teammate Joey Logano is third … Ty Gibbs bumped John Hunter Nemechek from the lead in a furious last-lap battle at Richmond Raceway and won for the third time this season in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. Gibbs and Nemechek, teammates with Joe Gibbs Racing, got physical over the final several laps, trading the lead and making contact several times until Gibbs nudged Nemechek’s Toyota in turn three of the last lap. He won by just 0.116 seconds.

Advertisement

Miscellany

NHL’s Iron Man streak ends

The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday’s game against Toronto, ending the NHL’s Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965 games on Jan. 25 against the Islanders. Yandle was a healthy scratch. The Flyers are one of the worst teams in the NHL and looking at a youth movement … White Abarrio made a big move to prevail in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park, getting to the lead in the stretch and holding off a late challenge from Charge It to win the Grade 1, $1 million race … White Abarrio took the lead in the stretch and held off Charge It to win the Grade 1, $1 million Florida Derby horse race at Gulfstream Park . . . Cyberknife won the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby by 2¾ lengths in the richest prep race for the Kentucky Derby … Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic has COVID-19 symptoms, according to coach Steve Nash, and did not play in Saturday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dragic was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols … Kallie Theisen scored a career-high 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Myah Selland added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and South Dakota State used a huge first-quarter run to beat Seton Hall, 82-50, in the championship game of the WNIT basketball tournament.

Advertisement



