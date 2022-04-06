Chicopee school superintendent arrested on federal charge of lying about alleged threatening text message plot

It wasn’t immediately clear if Clark had hired a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

In a statement, US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office said Clark, 51, of Belchertown, was arrested on a sole count of making false statements, with an initial appearance scheduled for later Wednesday in US District Court in Springfield.

Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn M. Clark was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of lying to investigators after she allegedly sent 99 threatening text messages to a candidate for the city’s police chief position in an effort to get that person to withdraw their application, authorities said.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case said Clark, via the use of a burner app that disguised her true number, sent 99 texts that were “threatening in nature” to the chief candidate, the candidate’s spouse, and to herself. Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau alerted the FBI in early December that he believed the candidate had received threats meant to force them to withdraw their application, which the person ultimately did.

In November, the affidavit said, the candidate, identified in court papers only as Individual 1, had received “numerous” texts from anonymous numbers threatening to reveal information that would cause the applicant “reputational harm” unless that person bowed out.

Clark, the affidavit continued, told the FBI in January that she was also received threatening messages from unknown numbers, and that she feared the investigation was harming her professional reputation and “tearing the city apart.”

Clark was allegedly linked to the threatening texts when records from the burner app administrator, cell service providers, and other sources revealed each of the threatening messages were sent on numbers purchased on the burner app by Clark using an Apple wireless device that accessed her home IP address.

The affidavit said Clark in a follow-up interview with the FBI in February again told agents she didn’t know who sent the messages and suggested a city employee or one of her own relatives could be responsible.

She later allegedly admitted to sending the messages herself when confronted by the electronic data pointing to her as the likely culprit.

Clark told the agents she sent the messages because she feared her position as superintendent would be negatively affected if Individual 1 got the chief’s job, the affidavit said. She also said she felt Individual 1 had accomplished much based on her work, so she wanted the candidate to be “knocked down a peg.”

The FBI earlier Wednesday was seen searching Clark’s home in Belchertown.

Video footage posted to the website of WWLP-TV showed FBI agents carrying what appeared to be evidence containers from a home on the corner of Oak Ridge and Chestnut drives. Two wreaths and a floral display were visible on the home’s front porch.

Belchertown is located about 18 miles north of Springfield and has a population of roughly 15,000 people, according to census records.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.