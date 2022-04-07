Here are the 26 locals on the Forbes billionaires list

Elon Musk of Tesla replaced Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person, with a net worth of $219 billion compared to Bezos’s $171 billion. The United States dominates the list, with 735 billionaires hailing from the states.

The list, which is published by Forbes annually, ranked 2,668 billionaires around the world who are worth a collective $12.7 trillion. That’s 87 fewer billionaires compared to 2021. In total, 329 people fell off the list, the most since the 2009 financial crisis. But of the ranked billionaires, 1,050 saw their fortunes grow in the last year.

The 26 billionaires who live in Massachusetts or have close ties to the state are worth nearly $94 billion combined, according to the 2022 Forbes world’s billionaires list , which came out this week.

Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson held her spot as the richest person in Massachusetts, while her two siblings ranked in the top five. No longer on the list is Ned Johnson, the former Fidelity chief executive who died last month. Last year, the late Johnson was second on the list of billionaires in Massachusetts.

With his fortune rising $1.4 billion from last year, Patriots owner Robert Kraft ranked as the second-wealthiest Massachusetts resident. The collective net worth of the 2022 Forbes list was down from $13.1 trillion the year prior.

These are the 26 local names on the Forbes billionaires list:

No. 75 — Abigail Johnson, $21.2 billion

The CEO of Boston-based Fidelity Investments jumped ten spots in 2022. With a net worth of $21.2 billion, Johnson remains the wealthiest resident in Massachusetts and owns an estimated 24.5 percent stake in Fidelity.

No. 263 — Robert Kraft, $8.3 billion

Kraft purchased the New England Patriots for $172 million in 1994, and the team is now valued at roughly $5 billion, with six Super Bowl titles to its name. His assets include Gillette Stadium and the New England Revolution MLS club.

No. 403 — Edward Johnson IV, $6.3 billion

Johnson is the grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946, and the brother of Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson. He’s also the president of Pembroke Real Estate, which is owned by Fidelity’s parent company.

No. 490 — Jim Davis & Family, $5.4 billion

Since buying New Balance in 1972, Davis has transformed the Boston-based athletic wear brand into an almost $4 billion company, of which he and his family own an estimated 95 percent. Davis’s fortune was reported at $5.4 billion in 2022, a $1.5 billion drop from the year prior.

No. 536 — Elizabeth Johnson, $5.1 billion

The sibling of Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson saw both her wealth and her ranking on this year’s list rise. Johnson is the founder of Louisburg Farm, a stable of show jumping horses located in Florida.

No. 622 — Stéphane Bancel, $4.6 billion

Bancel is CEO of Moderna, the Cambridge biotech known for its COVID-19 vaccine and whose success placed Bancel on the billionaires list for the first time in 2021.

No. 801 — Amos Hostetter, Jr., $3.7 billion

Hostetter is the founder and former chief executive of Continental Cablevision, Inc., which he sold in 1996 for $11 billion. His family’s group, The Barr Foundation, donates tens of millions annually to uplift the arts and education and battle climate change.

No. 822 — John Henry, $3.6 billion

As the owner of the Boston Red Sox, The Boston Globe, and the principal owner of Liverpool Football Club, Henry’s net worth rose by nearly $1 billion this year.

No. 951 — Robert Hale, Jr., $3.2 billion

Hale is chief executive of Quincy-based Granite Telecommunications, a privately owned telecom company he founded in 2002 that brought in over $1.5 billion in sales in 2020. It’s the South Shore businessman’s first year on the billionaires list, and he also owns commercial real estate firm FoxRock Properties.

No. 1053 — Alan Trefler, $2.9 billion

Trefler’s net worth shrank by nearly $2 billion this year. He’s the CEO of Pegasystems, a Cambridge-based software company he launched in 1983. The public firm brought in $1.2 billion in revenue last year.

No. 1096 — Bill Alfond, $2.8 billion

Alfond and his siblings are billionaires thanks to Warren Buffett’s purchase of the Dexter Shoe Company from their father in 1993 in exchange for Berkshire Hathaway stock. He also owns a small share of Fenway Sports Group.

No. 1096 — Ted Alfond, $2.8 billion

No. 1341 — Frank Laukien, $2.3 billion

Laukien is the chairman and chief executive of Bruker Corp., a publicly traded, Billerica-based scientific instrument manufacturer.

No. 1445 — Timothy Springer, $2.1 billion

An immunologist and professor at Harvard Medical School, Springer was a founding investor in Moderna, which earned him a spot on the 2021 and 2022 billionaires list.

No. 1513 — Herb Chambers, $2 billion

Chambers is a dominant force in the auto sales industry of the Greater Boston area, owning nearly 60 car dealerships in New England.

No. 1645 — Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon, $1.8 billion

Ragon is the founder of software company InterSystems, which helps hospitals and banks analyze big data, and acts as its current CEO. He retains full ownership of the company, which brought in $770 million in revenue in 2020.

No. 1729 — Noubar Afeyan, $1.7 billion

Afeyan is the founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, a Cambridge-based venture capital firm, and has a stake in Moderna. He’s a cofounder and chairman of the Cambridge biotech that’s become a household name with its COVID vaccines.

No. 1729 — Patrizio Vinciarelli, $1.7 billion

This is Vinciarelli’s second year on the billionaires list. He’s the president, CEO, and chairman of Vicor Corp., an Andover-based electronics manufacturer he founded in 1981.

No. 1818 — George Sakellaris, $1.6 billion

Sakellaris is chief executive of Framingham-based Ameresco, a renewable energy company he founded in 2000 and took public in 2010. It’s Sakellaris’s first year on the billionaires list.

No. 1818 — Jim Koch, $1.6 billion

After creating the Samuel Adams beer brand in 1984, Koch took The Boston Beer Company public in 1995 and today owns a 19.5 percent stake in the company.

No. 1818 — Niraj Shah, $1.6 billion

The cofounder and chief executive of Boston-based home goods giant Wayfair saw his net worth cut in half since he was ranked No. 831 on last year’s billionaires list. Wayfair’s stock price has plunged 55 percent over the past six months.

No. 1818 — Robert Langer, $1.6 billion

Langer’s net worth remained largely unchanged from 2021 at $1.6 billion. An MIT chemical engineering professor, Langer is also an academic cofounder and board member of Moderna.

No. 1818 — Tom Werner, $1.6 billion

This is TV executive Werner’s first year on the billionaires list. He cofounded Fenway Sports Group in 2001, and is currently chairman of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club. As a television producer, his claims to fame include “That ‘70s Show” and “3rd Rock From The Sun.”

No. 1929 — Steve Conine, $1.5 billion

Conine is cofounder and co-chairman of Wayfair, and helped launch the company in 2002 with Niraj Shah.

No. 1929 — Seth Klarman, $1.5 billion

Klarman runs Baupost, a Boston-based hedge fund with roughly $30 billion under management.

No. 2448 — Paul Fireman, $1.1 billion

Fireman founded and formerly chaired Reebok, the sports footwear and apparel company now owned by Adidas. He also chairs Fireman Capital Partners, a Boston private equity firm founded by his son.

Annie Probert can be reached at annie.probert@globe.com.