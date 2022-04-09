One man killed, another injured, in shooting at Roslindale gas station

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, he said, according to a recording of the press conference.

Boston police officers responded to 4137 Washington St. on the report of a person shot at 9:47 p.m., Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller said at a press conference.

One man was killed and another injured in a double shooting at a gas station in Roslindale Friday night that does not appear to be random, law enforcement officials said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said. The second victim, a man, was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Advertisement

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, who was also at the press conference, said the shooting was a “tragic situation.”

He said that authorities would continue to investigate the shooting thoroughly.

“I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, we’ve got too many guns on our street right now,” Hayden said. “And we’re seeing it play out right now.”

The shooting is under investigation and does not appear to be a random act of violence, Miller said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.