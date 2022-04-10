Developer looking to build 392 homes on former R.I. brownfield site

Richard P. Baccari II, president and chief executive officer of Churchill & Banks , shared the details of the proposal:

Rhode Island’s Seekonk River, which stretches from Pawtucket to Providence, has been exposed to chemicals and pollution , but new developments on polluted brownfield sites are revitalizing the river and communities around it . Just south of Pawtucket, across the river from Providence, a developer is looking to turn a former industrial site into a new community.

The land, bordered by water on three sides, is located at 300 Roger Williams Ave. in East Providence. Noble Development, a subsidiary of Churchill & Banks, is to acquire the remediated parcel, formerly the site of a steel manufacturer, in June. The 29-acre property is slated to become a large housing development. While there is still much work to be done on the property before construction begins — removing a decades-old decaying barge, for example — the potential for a substantial development is there.

The Project

If it gets state approval, the development, called East Point, will offer rental apartments and condos: three condo buildings, duplex and fourplex town house-style condos, and standalone condos. Out of the total 392 housing units, 112 will be condos for purchase:

Thirty-two will be in three mid-rise buildings of three or four stories with garage parking: Each will contain eight to 16 units ranging from 1,200 to 1,800 square feet.

Nineteen condos will be built as standalone 2,000-square-foot units.

Sixty-one units will be part of the duplex and fourplex setups.

Overall, the estimated prices for the condos would range from $500,000 to $900,000, while the apartment rents would be from $1,600 to $3,000 a month. The prices are subject to change, and whether units will be set aside as affordable housing has not been decided.

The proposal also calls for several acres of open space, walking trails on the banks of Omega Pond and the river, and parking lots for public use.

Construction on East Point could start this summer, Baccari said, and could take up to four years.

The Developer

The proposal for the property comes from Noble Development, a subsidiary of Churchill & Banks. Churchill & Banks, a family-owned business that’s been around for about half a century, has developed condominium projects, retail shopping centers, multifamily homes, condos, and industrial facilities.

Baccari held up Kettle Point in East Providence’s Riverside section as one of the company’s most notable projects. Kettle Point, similar to East Point, was built on a formerly contaminated site (an oil tank farm). It now offers 225 apartments, 62 luxury waterfront condos, and a University Orthopedics location.

