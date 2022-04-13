Wu proposes 1 percent cut to police budget for upcoming fiscal year

The 1 percent decrease is a far smaller trim than cuts made last year by then-acting Mayor Kim Janey, who slashed over $20 million from the department’s budget. And many local officials — including Wu herself — have advocated for even larger reductions to police spending in the past. As a city councilor, Wu voted no on the past two budgets because they failed to adequately respond to “a moment when we need vision,” and signed onto a letter in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd calling for the police budget to be slashed by 10 percent.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu unveiled a budget proposal Wednesday that would reduce the city’s police budget by roughly one percent. The modest cuts would lower department spending to about $396 million for the upcoming fiscal year, compared with just under $400 million in fiscal year 2022.

Advertisement

Wu told reporters after the budget breakfast that she’s “always believed that it’s pretty arbitrary to pick a number... it’s really about what impact we deliver to our residents.” The city will work to diversify the police force, she added, and link public safety and public health efforts.

A $10 million reduction in spending on personnel services was the most significant decrease in police funding for the coming year. Justin Sterritt, Boston’s chief financial officer, said the drop is largely the result of a lower payroll burden, as the department saw a number of more highly paid, senior officers retire, while hiring new recruits at lower salaries.

“I guess you have to start somewhere, chipping away a little at a time, but there’s a lot more tightening up that could be done in the BPD,” said Jamarhl Crawford, a police reform activist who sat on the city’s Police Reform Task Force in 2020.

Advertisement

Crawford called the cuts a solid first step, and said he hopes the reduction will prompt police to keep a tighter rein on their finances. The police are one of the only departments in the city legally allowed to exceed their budgeted costs each year — and consistently do.

“BPD hasn’t been very frugal with their money in the past. They don’t have to be because it’s the city trough,” he said. “They don’t need a bigger budget, they need to start budgeting, and being efficient with the city’s money.”

Crawford cited equipment and surveillance costs as one area of excess spending. “Let’s take the BRIC for example, the Boston Regional Intelligence Center — who asked for that?” he said, in reference to a Boston police intelligence gathering operation. “They created a multimillion dollar agency nobody asked for, and that since then has only created all kinds of controversy and problems.”

Instead, Crawford advocated for mental health counseling for officers, and crisis response training that draws on the experiences of marginalized communities.

“If the community here has been crying for de-escalation, then that’s really what we need to be focusing on,” he said. “Whether we’re on a shoestring budget or in a windfall situation, what I care about is the quality of policing that we get in return.”

As city councilors spend the next several weeks debating every item on the budget, police spending is likely to reappear as a point of contention. Under a new process approved by Boston voters in a referendum last year, city councilors now have the power not only to approve or reject Wu’s proposed budget, but also to amend it, so long as changes do not exceed the original amount proposed.

Advertisement

Emma Platoff of Globe staff contributed to this story. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.





















Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.