Have a ‘frankenhouse’ near Stoughton and a budget to fix it? HGTV is casting for a new show.

The husband-wife duo are the stars of a new HGTV home renovation show “Fix My Frankenhouse,” slated to premiere in 2023. The show, produced by High Noon Entertainment, features the Butlers tackling hodgepodge properties in need of renovation.

Boston-based home renovation experts Denese and Mike Butler are the type of people you want on your team.

“What they specialize in is helping a house find its identity,” casting director Daniel Henningsen said in an interview with the Globe. The show is currently looking for more Massachusetts-based homes to feature, ideally within an hour of Stoughton.

“Do you own a home that doesn’t make sense because its undergone piecemeal renovations over the years?” the casting call asks. “Do you own an older home that is a complete hodgepodge of mismatched styles and bad flow? Does your home scream ‘Who am I?!’ the moment you walk through the door because it’s completely lost its identity?”

If you answered “yes” to any of the above — and have a renovation budget between around $120,000 and $200,000 — your home might be a fit. Homeowners and families should also be OK vacating the home for about 12 weeks, Henningsen said.

“We’re looking for homes that have had a plethora of renovations done over the course of their lifetimes — over the course of different time periods,” Henningsen said. “The kind of houses that have gotten additions that truly don’t make sense.”

Denese and Mike have been in the home renovation industry for a long time, and their fathers, John Butler and Peter Doyle, are experienced contractors they’ll continue to partner with throughout the series.

“The Butlers are the kind of folks you want to work with,” Henningsen said, adding that Mike is a third-generation contractor who “knows his stuff,” and Denese owns a very successful design business. The couple was discovered by HGTV through their Instagram page, Henningsen said.

“Fix My Frankenhouse,” which is a working title, joins HGTV’s two other Massachusetts-based renovation shows, “Farmhouse Fixer” and “Houses With History.”

“There’s such great talent out there,” Henningsen said of the high concentration of HGTV series in the Bay State. “There’s history. The houses you see in Massachusetts are different from what you see in other places.”

Filming for the show will begin around mid-May, Henningsen said. Homeowners interested in casting can apply online or by emailing dhenningsen@highnoontv.com.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.