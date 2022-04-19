Mass. officials: Masks will no longer be required on the MBTA or at airports

“While these face covering requirements are being lifted, we remind travelers that masks are welcome if people choose to wear them,” Tesler said.

“The Commonwealth has followed federal guidance in terms of face coverings and to be consistent with that, we are lifting the face covering mandate at the Commonwealth’s transportation hubs and on most public transportation vehicles,” Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler said in a statement.

People will no longer be required to wear masks on the MBTA or at Logan International Airport, state officials announced Tuesday in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling that voided the national mask mandate for public transportation.

The mask mandate was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, which travels through the air. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had wanted the mandate extended through May 3.

“Customers are no longer required to wear a mask on MBTA vehicles, or at stations or facilities if they choose not to,” Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority general manager Steve Poftak said in the statement. “The MBTA remains committed to safety and will continue adhering to all CDC and Massachusetts’ public health guidance. The T is continuing to clean vehicles and stations regularly and upgrade air filtration systems.”

Most of the state’s 15 regional transit authorities were also dropping mask requirements, but people should check with their RTA to confirm, the officials said. Masks will still be required by users of MBTA’s paratransit service, The RIDE.

Massachusetts Port Authority chief executive Lisa Wieland said in the statement that in line with the guidance from the US Transportation Security Administration mask-wearing would become optional at airports. Massport owns and operates Logan International Airport, Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional Airport.

Mask-wearing will also not be required on Logan Express buses or at Conley Terminal, the cargo port on Boston Harbor.

She noted, however, that “there may still be certain requirements onboard international flights, so we would encourage those passengers to check with their airline and destination.”





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.