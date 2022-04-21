Softball tournament honoring Boston Marathon bombing victim returns to Medford

Students from Medford High School, Billerica Memorial High School, Arlington Catholic High School and Swampscott High School will face off in four games at Columbus Memorial Park, according to the school department.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament will return to Medford this weekend, honoring a former high school player killed in the Boston Marathon bombings nine years ago.

This undated photo provided by the family shows Krystle Campbell. Campbell, 29, a restaurant manager from Medford, Mass., was among the people killed in the explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 15, 2013.

The two-day tournament honors Campbell, a Medford High School graduate who died in the 2013 bombings at the marathon finish line at the age of 29.

The opening ceremonies will start at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. Two games will be held on Saturday. A consolation game is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday and the championship game will be held at 1 p.m., the school department said.

Money raised from the concession stand, t-shirt sales and 22 raffle prizes will go toward the Krystle Campbell Scholarship Fund. More than two dozen small businesses, local residents, team players and their families have donated to the tournament.

After Sunday’s games, John Brewers Tavern, a local restaurant will host a fund-raising a fundraising event after Sunday’s games where 20% of customer’s bills will be donated to the softball program and the Campbell scholarship fund.













Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.