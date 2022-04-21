Woman shot in Chelsea; expected to survive

Police then received a report that a female victim in her 60s had been shot in that area while she was sitting in her vehicle. The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of a “serious chest wound,” Kyes said.

Police received a ShotSpotter activation at 1:08 p.m. for five rounds fired in the area of 87 Washington Ave., according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.

A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in her car in Chelsea Thursday afternoon, police said.

Her injury is not considered to be life-threatening, he said.

“It appears that she may have been shot entering the vehicle at the time of the shooting,” Kyes said in an email to the Globe.

A male suspect had fled down Sixth Street towards the MBTA station after the shooting, he said.

Kyes said a silver Acura that was “possibly involved” and fled the scene was stopped in Revere and “is in police custody for the appropriate follow-up.”

Kyes said State Police detective unit and Chelsea police detectives are on scene and “the investigation is active and ongoing.”

“All area video being retrieved,” he said. “Neighborhood canvass also being conducted.”





