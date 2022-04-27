Gordon Ramsay to open a second Boston restaurant

As befitting the name, the restaurant will serve butter-basted burgers (including a signature “Hell’s Kitchen” variety, topped with mozzarella and named after his longtime TV show), fries, and shakes.

Celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is beefing up the restaurant scene near Faneuil Hall: He’ll open Gordon Ramsay Burger at 111 North St. later this year at the Canopy by Hilton.

It’s the second Boston hotel restaurant for the Michelin-starred British chef, who opened Ramsay’s Kitchen at the Mandarin Oriental in the Back Bay in January.

“I’ve always absolutely loved Boston. After opening Ramsay’s Kitchen, with the diverse mix of locals, travelers from around the world, and world-class universities, to me, a Burger in Boston makes perfect sense,” Ramsay said in an e-mail sent through his reps. “It’s definitely one of the best cities out there. You’re so close to all the fantastic seafood that New England is known for and you don’t have the pressure of a city like New York, so you can be innovative and try to connect with the local scene.”

He shouts out Row 34 in Fort Point and has high praise for chef Jeremy Sewall, whom he said is “getting some of the best seafood anywhere in the city … the dishes we had were extraordinary.”

He also appreciates Thai food at Mahaniyom in Brookline.

“You know it’s good Thai when you feel like you’re back on ‘Hot Ones’ again,” he said, referring to the YouTube series where celebrities are interviewed over increasingly spicy chicken wings.

These are jovial words for a chef known for bluntness on shows such as “Kitchen Nightmares,” where he visits struggling restaurants to turn them around, boot-camp-style. About a decade ago, he paid a drama-fueled visit to the now-closed La Galleria 33 in the North End, just a few blocks from his burger restaurant’s future address.

Ramsay plans to recruit locally for a general manager and executive chef who are “Boston residents with ties to the community, which is very important to us,” he said.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.