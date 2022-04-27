Melrose releases plan to reduce city’s carbon footprint

Melrose has finalized a plan showing how it intends to reduce the city’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

The plan’s 31 strategies range from electrifying residential heating systems to promoting a switch to electric vehicles, introducing greener transportation options, and using clean energy to power the local electric grid.

The document, released during Melrose’s Earth Week celebrations, was created by the city’s Office of Planning and Community Development in collaboration with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. It targets greenhouse gas emissions released by the use of fossil fuels to heat and cool homes and businesses and power lights, electronics, and vehicles.