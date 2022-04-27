Wellesley launches Recycling & Disposal Facility app

The town of Wellesley has launched a new Recycling & Disposal Facility app for mobile devices to help people manage their waste more sustainably.

“Reduce, reuse, and recycle are key strategies for conserving our precious resources, keeping trash out of landfills, and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions,” said a statement issued by town officials. “The new RDF App simplifies the do’s and don’ts of waste management and will help you make better use of a treasured Wellesley institution.”

The RDF App allows people to search for information, such as how to recycle items like plastic bottles, cardboard, and food waste.