Whole Foods set to close up shop in Brookline

A Whole Foods Market on Beacon Street in Brookline will be closing its doors at the beginning of next month.
Employees at the store, across from the St. Mary’s MBTA Green Line stop, were told this morning that the store’s last day is expected to be May 6, a Whole Foods worker said.
A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed that date and said the company will be closing six stores nationwide in Massachusetts, Alabama, California, and Illinois. The high-end supermarket chain has over 530 stores in the U.S., and 33 in Massachusetts.
The store was among six Boston-area stores that Whole Foods acquired from Johnnie’s Foodmaster when the local grocer closed in 2013. At the time, it was the smallest Whole Foods location in the country. Nearby locations include the Whole Foods on Westland Ave in Fenway and another in Brighton on Washington Street.
“As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores,” a statement from the company read. “We are supporting impacted team members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible team members will find positions at our other locations.”
