Whole Foods set to close up shop in Brookline

A Whole Foods Market on Beacon Street in Brookline will be closing its doors at the beginning of next month.

Employees at the store, across from the St. Mary’s MBTA Green Line stop, were told this morning that the store’s last day is expected to be May 6, a Whole Foods worker said.

A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed that date and said the company will be closing six stores nationwide in Massachusetts, Alabama, California, and Illinois. The high-end supermarket chain has over 530 stores in the U.S., and 33 in Massachusetts.