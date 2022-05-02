fb-pixel Skip to main content

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sighting reported in Harvard Square

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated May 2, 2022, 28 minutes ago

Jeff Bezos was spotted in Harvard Square over the weekend.

The Amazon founder was photographed in Mr. Bartley’s Burger Cottage in Cambridge on Saturday. The restaurant shared a photo of him on social media and wrote: “After considering having Amazon sell and deliver some of our burgers for us, we decided that even overnight shipping just wouldn’t get them to you fresh enough. I think once he had one, Mr. Bezos fully agreed.”

The caption was accompanied by several hashtags, including “#jeffbezos” and “#alegendinharvardsquare.”

Bezos’s visit to Massachusetts was apparently a brief one. According to the Daily Mail, Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez attended a screening of the National Geographic documentary film “We Feed People” in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, and they were spotted in New York City on Sunday having dinner at Emilio’s Ballato after an afternoon of shopping in SoHo.

