Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sighting reported in Harvard Square

Jeff Bezos was spotted in Harvard Square over the weekend.

The Amazon founder was photographed in Mr. Bartley’s Burger Cottage in Cambridge on Saturday. The restaurant shared a photo of him on social media and wrote: “After considering having Amazon sell and deliver some of our burgers for us, we decided that even overnight shipping just wouldn’t get them to you fresh enough. I think once he had one, Mr. Bezos fully agreed.”

The caption was accompanied by several hashtags, including “#jeffbezos” and “#alegendinharvardsquare.”