Biogen CEO to step down after company’s struggles with Aduhelm

Biogen is looking for a new CEO less than a year after the launch of its Alzheimer’s drug largely fizzled.

The company said Tuesday that current CEO Michel Vounatsos will continue to lead the company until a successor is found.

Aduhelm was the first new Alzheimer’s drug introduction in nearly two decades. Initially priced at $56,000 a year, it was expected to quickly become a blockbuster drug that would generate billions for Biogen.