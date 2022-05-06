David Pastrnak reunited with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron as Bruins look for more offense

Breaking up the Perfection Line was the dramatic move that turned the Bruins’ season around in January. But with the Bruins struggling to capitalize on scoring chances, Cassidy went back to Bergeron, Marchand, and Pastrnak in the third period of their Game 2 loss and will stick with them going forward.

Cassidy reassembled the trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak for Game 3 Friday at TD Garden.

In desperate need of offense and trailing the Carolina Hurricanes, 2-0, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy turned to a line he trusted.

“Obviously we need to be a little better, so I think it’s perfect timing,” Pastrnak said. “Playing with those guys, we’ve been together for a while, so we know what to expect from each other.”

The trio still spent time together on the power play, but not at even strength. Pastrnak said he wasn’t worried about finding a rhythm.

“The game we play with Bergy and Marsh, it’s kind of set for us.” We’ve played together for a while. So it’s basically nothing to get used to. We know what to do.”

Despite taking 74 shots over the first two games, the Bruins only scored three goals.

“We’re not scoring,” Cassidy said. “Sometimes you don’t score and that happens in small sample sizes. It can happen in a playoff series and you’ve got to get out of it in a hurry or you’re in trouble.

Jake DeBrusk, who had thrived on the top line with Bergeron and Marchand, moved to the second line.

“ Jake will have to up the opportunities, use his skill, a little more one-on-one,” Cassidy said. “He’s got great foot speed. As we all know he’s a good one-on-one player and sometimes those are the situations against a team that’s pressing a lot.”

Meanwhile, Pastrnak made it clear that his collision with Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta in the first period of Game 2 was unintentional.

“Whoever thinks I tried to injury him obviously doesn’t understand hockey,” Pastrnak said. “I’d rather stay no comment on that.”

He explained how the play unfolded from his angle.

“We’re doing the set play,” Pastrnak said. “I’m coming with full speed, trying to get the first touch. He’s trying to clear it. Obviously, I want the puck to hit me. I’m not going there to bury the goalie but to stop the puck and maybe bounce in. He’s getting out of the crease. So I just tried to stop the puck and set up our power play.”

Backed into a corner after losing the first two games in Carolina, Cassidy shook up the lines as the series swung to Boston for Game 3.

Tomas Nosek moved to the third line with Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith. Chris Wagner was plugged into the fourth line with Nick Foligno and Curtis Lazar. Trent Frederic, who started the first two games on the third line, was a healthy scratch.

Frederic has racked up 14 minutes in penalties through the first two games, including a 10-minute misconduct near the end of Game 1. Cassidy didn’t believe all of the penalties were justified, “but at the end of the day, that’s where he’s at right now,” he said.

More than the penalties, Cassidy was looking for a way to bring some life to the third line.

“It’s less about Freddy,” Cassidy said. “It’s more about two guys have been in the league are his center and right wing. They’ve been around, so they need to drive the line no matter who’s on their left side.”

Wagner’s playoff experience led Cassidy to go with him over Anton Blidh.

“We’ve seen him in the playoffs, sort of the grit he can bring,” Cassidy said. “On the forecheck, I think his physicality is really what has made a name for him in this league.”

Going back to the regular season, Nosek hasn’t scored a goal since Jan. 2. Between the regular season and the postseason, he’s in a 52-game goal-less drought. At this point, Cassidy said it’s a matter of confidence. Cassidy hoped Nosek benefitted from playing with Coyle and Smith.

“He’s a forward who hasn’t scored in a long time,” Cassidy said. “So no matter what you say to him, no matter what happens, even though he’s more of a defensive guy, when you don’t score for that long it weighs on you a little bit. Hopefully not to the point where it affects the rest of his game. That’s what we keep telling him.”

The $5,000 fine handed to Brad Marchand by the NHL Department of Player Safety for slashing Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov wasn’t a shocker to Cassidy.

“Well, Marsh is on their radar, so that doesn’t surprise me,” Cassidy said.

Derek Forbort was also fined $5,000 for high-sticking Teuvo Teravainen and while Cassidy didn’t think it was intentional, he wished Forbort would’ve been more disciplined.

“Forby just has to be more in control of his stick,” Cassidy said. “I don’t think there’s any intent, but it’s not a good penalty. We need your stick on the ice. It’s unnecessary right.”

The Bruins and Canes combined for 22 penalties in Game 2. The Bruins were responsible for 13.

“We’re on the wrong side of most of it,” Cassidy said. “So what’s a couple more fines, right. Let’s move on.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.